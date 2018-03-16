Cabell BOE to Discuss Levy

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct its Regular Board Meeting, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington.

As part of their meeting, the Board will hold the first of two public hearings on the proposed calendars for the school years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Also at this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues and will recognize the new National Board Certified Teachers. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.

Prior to the regular meeting, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will meet to conduct a Board Work Session at 3:30 PM. The Board will discuss professional development and instructional support programs. No action will be taken at this meeting. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.

Prior to the regular meeting, at 5:20 PM, the Board will conduct a Special Meeting to review the proposed levy rates for the 2018-2019 school year.

Also Monday, March 19, 2018, Board members will meet to conduct Student Discipline Hearings at 5:30 PM. To protect student confidentiality, these hearings are conducted in Executive Session and are not open to the public.