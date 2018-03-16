Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Ohio Attorney General DeWine Announces Arrests in Human Trafficking Investigation
- Ten Women Set to Graduate from WV Women Work Manufacturing Program
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- School of Pharmacy faculty member to receive national award
- Bailey named United Way executive director
Marshall University offers expertise on bridge safety
Zatar has been active with the Transportation Research Board’s National Committee on Structural Fiber Reinforced Polymers, among the largest and most prestigious international committees on the subject of Structural Fiber Reinforced Polymers. Being a member of the TRB for more than 10 years, Zatar was appointed as chairman of this committee in 2015. The committee is concerned with the development and use of structural applications of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for transportation-related structures, including bridges, maintenance, buildings, pipes, sign and luminaire support poles, guide rails, and guard rails.
Zatar has been active with accelerated bridge construction initiatives of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute and the American Concrete Institute. He has participated in the development of state-of-the-practice reports for the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute.