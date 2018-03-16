Marshall University offers expertise on bridge safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Following the tragic pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida, the always-important topic of bridge integrity has been brought into the spotlight. Marshall University is home for an expert on bridge performance and safety. Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering, has been a nationally recognized leader in transportation and bridge infrastructure.

Zatar has been active with the Transportation Research Board’s National Committee on Structural Fiber Reinforced Polymers, among the largest and most prestigious international committees on the subject of Structural Fiber Reinforced Polymers. Being a member of the TRB for more than 10 years, Zatar was appointed as chairman of this committee in 2015. The committee is concerned with the development and use of structural applications of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for transportation-related structures, including bridges, maintenance, buildings, pipes, sign and luminaire support poles, guide rails, and guard rails.

Zatar has been active with accelerated bridge construction initiatives of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute and the American Concrete Institute. He has participated in the development of state-of-the-practice reports for the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute.