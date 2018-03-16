Marshall University, West Virginia Psychological Association to offer training by national recovery expert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University and the West Virginia Psychological Association have teamed up to bring in a nationally renowned recovery specialist to offer a training session for those who provide services to individuals with a history of trauma and substance related disorders. This may include psychologists, counselors, addiction professionals, social workers, physicians, nurses and peer recovery specialists.

The training will be provided by Dr. Lisa Najavits, professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine, and it will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 27, in Room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.

Najavits is also an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and a clinical research psychologist in the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. Her clinical and research interests are substance abuse, trauma, co-morbidity, behavioral addictions, veterans' mental health, community-based care, development of new psychotherapies, and outcome research.

She also has authored over 190 professional publications, as well as the booksSeeking Safety, A Woman's Addiction Workbook, and Recovery from Trauma, Addiction or Both: Finding Your Best Self. She has served as president of the Society of Addiction Psychology of the American Psychological Association, and was the recipient of the 2009 Betty Ford Award of the Addiction Medical Education and Research Association. She is a licensed psychologist and received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Vanderbilt University.

Participants can register at: https://www.treatment-innovations.org/store/p195/4-27-18-WV.

The event is co-sponsored by the Department of Psychology and the Wellness Center at Marshall University. For additional information, contact Dr. Penny Koontz, director of the Campus Psychology Clinic, by e-mail at koontz7@marshall.edu.