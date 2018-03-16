Lucas signs Taxpayer Protection Pledge

HUNTINGTON, WV – Conrad Lucas is the first candidate to sign and release this pledge protecting the interests of hardworking, tax-paying West Virginians. Conrad made it official that he will fight tax increases once elected to Congress by signing this pledge from Americans for Tax Reform .

Conrad has never supported a tax increase and will actively fight against any measure that allows big-government politicians to steal more from taxpaying West Virginians.

Conrad issued the following statement as the only candidate to sign the Taxpayer Protection Pledge:



“I promise to never increase a single tax, and to fight the big-government liberals aiming to tax and spend their way into oblivion. I am proud to sign the Taxpayer Protection Pledge and make it official, on the record, that I will never vote to increase taxes when I’m elected to represent Southern West Virginia in Congress,” Lucas stated.



“I have actively fought against high taxation and I’ve been a clear voice for reform. I supported President Trump’s tax reform agenda and I’m thrilled we are beginning to see the results,” Lucas continued.



“West Virginians struggle enough as it is, we don’t need a Representative who is going to increase burdens on working families. Low tax rates stimulate economic growth and allow individuals to grow their small businesses. We need all the help we can get to bring good-paying jobs to our region.”



Visit www.lucasforcongress.com for information about Conrad Lucas’s campaign for Congress.