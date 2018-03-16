WVU Parkersburg to host national presenter on LGBTQ civil rights & equality on March 22, Pulse Doc to Show

Parkersburg, W.Va. 3/15/17 – West Virginia University at Parkersburg will host Greg Baird, educator, activist and filmmaker, on Tuesday, March 22 for his multi-media presentation, "Disarming Hate & Bigotry: Building an Accepting & Inclusive Community." The presentation begins at noon in the college theater and is free and open to the public.

Baird will discuss the presence of hate and bigotry in communities, schools and workplaces and on the internet. The lecture will explore how everyone can be proactive to heal, educate, and embrace inclusion. The presentation will also include a short film directed and edited by Baird titled “2:02 A.M.” which explores the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 that left 49 dead and 53 injured.

As a prominent voice of the LGBTQ community, Baird has been a keynote speaker at many events across the country on such topics as equality, bullying, mentorship, diversity, hate crimes, and acceptance. Baird holds degrees in radio and television broadcasting and in secondary education, majoring in speech and theater with double minors in sociology and recreation. Currently, he is pursuing a master’s degree in higher education administration in student affairs.

“The reality is, schools must search for an appropriate voice and the courage to decry hate and create healthy community norms and values,” said Baird “This includes ways to foster healthy dialogue between students of conflicting political viewpoints.”

The college’s Social Justice Committee is hosting this presentation as part of an awareness program fitting the theme: “Building Inclusive Communities.” Support for this presentation was provided by Higher Education Resource Assessment. For more information about this event, contact Debbie Richards at drichards@wvup.edu or 304.424.8201.