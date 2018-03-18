Most read
Kindred Communications Radio Stations plan Monday Herd Hoops Homecoming at Tri-State Airport
Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 20:15 Updated 49 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The team and remaining traveling party are expected to arrive at the airport on a charter flight at approximately 3 pm. Kindred’s radio stations will provide on-air and social media updates throughout Monday regarding the latest details on the Herd’s arrival at the airport, starting with the “Big John and Company” morning show on 93.7 The Dawg and “Miller in the Morning” on Big Buck Country 101.5.
Kindred Communications is a multi-media company based in Huntington, WV consisting of nine radio stations, Kindred Digital and the “Insider” sports news magazine.