Kindred Communications Radio Stations plan Monday Herd Hoops Homecoming at Tri-State Airport

Huntington, WV--The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team will return to Huntington from its historic NCAA Tournament run in San Diego, California on Monday afternoon and the radio stations of Kindred Communications are planning a homecoming celebration for the Herd at Tri-State Airport. Herd fans are invited and encouraged to come to the airport to be a part of the celebration.

The team and remaining traveling party are expected to arrive at the airport on a charter flight at approximately 3 pm. Kindred’s radio stations will provide on-air and social media updates throughout Monday regarding the latest details on the Herd’s arrival at the airport, starting with the “Big John and Company” morning show on 93.7 The Dawg and “Miller in the Morning” on Big Buck Country 101.5.

Kindred Communications is a multi-media company based in Huntington, WV consisting of nine radio stations, Kindred Digital and the “Insider” sports news magazine.