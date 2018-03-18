Huntington Municipal Development Authority Agenda includes Red Lobster Discussion

 Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 21:14 Updated 16 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The regular meeting of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority will be held on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Agenda items include discussion of the Red Lobster complaint related to parking spaces.


