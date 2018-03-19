President Trump Delivers Remarks on Opioids The Crisis Next Door

For the first time since the campaign, the President and First Lady will be traveling to New Hampshire to further enforce the Administration’s commitment to combatting the Opioid crisis.

The President is going to the root of the crisis by making this announcement in New Hampshire, a state that has had the second highest rate of opioid-involved overdose death in the nation since 2014.

Upon arrival at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Governor Sununu, Mayor of Manchester Joyce Craig, Brigadier General David Mikolaities, Adjunct General, New Hampshire, New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jeanne Forrester and a group of supporters will greet the President and First Lady.

The President delivered remarks at Manchester Community College late this afternoon, which are viewable on You Tube.

White House Action on Opioids:

President Trump announced on October 26, 2017, that his Administration would declare the opioid crisis a Nationwide Public Health Emergency.

The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis issued a final report on November 1, 2017, and the Administration has already begun acting on a number of the Commission’s recommendations.

On January 10, 2018, President Trump signed the INTERDICT Act, which provides $9 Million in needed resources to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to disrupt the illicit opioid supply chain. New Hampshire Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Senator Maggie Hassan along with additional members of Congress co-sponsored the act. Invitations for the event were extended to all New Hampshire Members of Congress.



Because of the Presidents leadership, Congress allocated $6 Billion in funding for the opioid crisis in fiscal year 2018. That is an historic amount of money for drug supply and demand. It shows a serious commitment by Capitol Hill and President Trump to take on this crisis in every affected community nationwide.



The President’s visit to New Hampshire comes after an Opioids Summit that he and the First Lady hosted at the White House on March 1, 2018 with individuals affected by the opioid crisis and addiction- and recovery-focused organizations.

The Administration’s efforts to address drug addiction and opioid abuse focus on education and prevention, treatment and recovery, and law enforcement and interdiction.

Education and Prevention:

The President’s Administration led a national “Take Back Day” which collected 456 tons of expired and unneeded prescription drugs, making it the most successful “Take Back Day” on record.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) became the first hospital system to release opioid prescribing rates. The VA began publicly posting information on opioids dispensed from VA pharmacies, along with VA’s strategies to prescribe these pain medications appropriately.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering new ways to facilitate appropriate prescribing practices.

Treatment and Recovery:

The President’s Budget proposes $3 billion in new funding in 2018 and $10 billion in new funding in 2019 for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the opioid epidemic.

SAMHSA awarded $485 million State Targeted Response grants in FY 2017 to help States, territories and jurisdictions expand prevention, treatment and recovery support services for individuals with an opioid use disorder.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a new policy that gives States more flexibility to enact demonstration projects that include coverage of inpatient or residential addiction treatment programs in facilities not typically covered by Medicaid.

FDA approved a new buprenorphine medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder that requires monthly treatment, compared to other treatments requiring daily medication.

CDC also funded Prescription Drug Overdose: Prevention for States grants, a program that provides state health departments with resources and support needed to advance interventions for preventing prescription drug overdoses.

Law Enforcement & Interdiction:

Attorney General Sessions announced the creation of the Prescription Interdiction & Litigation (PIL) Task Force, which will focus on targeting opioid manufacturers and distributors who have contributed to the epidemic.

In January, Attorney General Sessions announced a new Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement (J-CODE) Team tasked with helping law enforcement disrupt online sales of illicit opioids.

The Department of Justice launched a health care fraud crackdown that charged more than 400 defendants, including more than 120 for their role in prescribing and distributing opioids and other narcotics.

The Department of Justice secured first-ever indictments against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers.

The President signed the INTERDICT Act, authorizing enhanced efforts to detect and interdict the supply of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl that is being illegally imported into the country.

