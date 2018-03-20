West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers that Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week

West Virginia American Water and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are reaching out to promote Fix a Leak Week, which runs from March 19-25.

The national campaign, part of the EPA’s WaterSense program, helps to raise awareness about small leaks and other water that may be inadvertently wasted within homes. With more than 110 million households in this country, a seemingly minor leak from a faucet, showerhead, toilet, or other appliance can collectively result in a tremendous amount of wasted water.

With the average residence losing 10,000 gallons a year, this means that more than a trillion gallons of water are lost annually nationwide through leaks occurring within homes. Through initiatives like Fix a Leak Week, the hope is that by prompting action, that amount can be significantly reduced.

“Most people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year, which has an impact on water bills,” said Brian Bruce, West Virginia American Water president. “For the customers we serve in West Virginia, that means collectively up to 1.5 billion gallons of water are being lost to household leaks annually. Fortunately, most common leaks are easily correctable, and can be incorporated as part of spring cleaning routines.”

To assist customers with at-home leak repairs and prevention, West Virginia American Water has produced a helpful infographic including tips on finding and fixing common, and some not-so-common, indoor and outdoor water leaks. A downloadable leak detection guide is also available at https://amwater.com/wvaw/water-information/detecting-leaks.

While Fix a Leak Week is geared toward reducing household water waste, West Virginia American Water is also working diligently to address water loss in its system. The company is committed to replacing and upgrading water infrastructure in order to provide clean, safe, reliable water to customers, investing over $135 million in infrastructure, system improvements, technology and other capital improvements in the past two years alone.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.