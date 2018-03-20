Brunty shares digital forensics expertise at webinar hosted by Stetson College of Law

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Josh Brunty, an assistant professor of digital forensics and information assurance at Marshall University, recently served as a panelist for an Electronic Evidence Essentials Webinar, hosted by Stetson College of Law's National Clearinghouse on Science, Technology, and the Law (NCSTL).

Conducted at Stetson College of Law in Gulfport, Florida, the webinar provided a general and legal overview of digital evidence. It addressed the legal perspective of electronic evidence, different types of electronic data, case law and rules surrounding electronic evidence, and obtaining access to electronic evidence. The webinar also explored the electronic evidence collection process from seizure of evidence through forensic analysis.

Brunty focuses his research on digital forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics, and image and video forensics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in digital forensics/information security from Marshall University. Before becoming a faculty member at Marshall, Brunty managed the digital forensic research and casework laboratories at the Marshall University Forensic Science Center. He also worked as an examiner with the West Virginia State Police’s Digital Forensic Unit.

He was recently part of a team of Marshall’s digital forensics and information assurance students, faculty, and staff who assisted in the liberation of nearly 40 child trafficking victims and the arrest of 10 suspected traffickers in Latin America and Asia. Their efforts were in partnership with the non-profit group Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

For more information, contact Brunty at josh.brunty@marshall.edu or 304-696-5602.