AG Wins Judgment, Strips Huntington Auto Dealer of Right to Operate in W.Va.



CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a judgment that will release dozens of automotive liens and permanently block a used car dealer from ever again operating and/or working for such a business in the Mountain State.





The order provides relief for nearly 50 consumers in seven West Virginia counties and beyond, including Huntington’s Tri-State, the Kanawha Valley and areas of central and southern West Virginia.



“Every business, large and small, must comply with our state’s consumer protection laws,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This settlement illustrates our commitment to hold bad actors accountable.”



The order targets Thomas J. Mathews and his operation of three used car lots in Huntington, two of which he opened after a January 2015 judgment meant to resolve consumer protection complaints associated with the first dealership – Downtown Used Auto Sales.



The Attorney General alleged Mathews’ newer dealerships, Cars R Us and Central City Pre-Owned, both of Huntington, sold consumers numerous vehicles for which Mathews had no title and some of which he purchased with worthless checks from auto auctions and other businesses.



Such allegations violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, therein also violating terms of the January 2015 order that prohibited future violations.



The more recent order forever prohibits Mathews from operating and/or working for any West Virginia business that requires a license from the state Division of Motor Vehicles. That includes dealerships selling new and used vehicles, house trailers, motorcycles and used parts.



Mathews also must release any lien filed against consumers in relation to vehicles they purchased from Cars R Us and Central City Pre-Owned. The requirement immediately impacts 48 consumers, along with any similar liens discovered in the future.



The order, filed in Cabell County Circuit Court, further requires Mathews to pay the state $10,500 to satisfy the remaining balance from the Jan. 29, 2015, judgment against Mathews individually and against Mathews doing business as Downtown Used Auto.



Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at



