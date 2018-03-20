Most read
Public Service Commission Visits Elementary Schools for "Fix a Leak Week"
“Water conservation is vital for our communities. Homes in the U.S. lose more than a trillion gallons every year. The average household leaks almost 10,000 gallons of water per year. That is the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry. The money you will save on your water bills will more than pay for the small cost of fixing these leaks,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Michael Albert. Fix a Leak Week focuses attention on encouraging families to be vigilant in finding and repairing household plumbing fixtures and outdoor irrigation systems. To help save water, the Commission offers the following tips:
· Look at your water bill. If a family of four uses more than 12,000 gallons per month, you could have a serious leak. Turn off all water, then read the meter at the beginning and end of two hours. If the meter changes, you likely have a leak.
· Monitor possible toilet leaks. Squeeze a few drops of food coloring in your toilet tank. If you see color in the bowl after 10 minutes, you have a leak. Worn flappers often cause silent toilet leaks, but they are inexpensive and easy to install.
· If your faucet drips, tighten connections and replace the aerator with a WaterSense labeled model to save water without a noticeable difference in flow.
· Leaky showerheads caused by a loose connection between the showerhead and the pipe stem can usually be fixed by wrapping the pipe stem with pipe tape.
For more information, log on to the Public Service Commission website at www.psc.state.wv.us and click on “Lower Your Water Bill” or visit the WaterSense website at www.epa.gov/watersense