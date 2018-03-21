Acclaimed classical guitarist to perform, conduct workshop at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Dr. Daniel Bolshoy will visit Marshall University for a two-day residency. He will perform a classical guitar concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, in the Jomie Jazz Center Forum, and he will conduct a workshop titled “The Intersection of Health, Artistic Expression and Technique” at 9 a.m. Friday, April 6, at Smith Recital Hall.

The concert will be open to all, and the workshop is primarily directed to guitarists but is open to all, whether students, faculty or other members of the university and local community.

“The Intersection of Health, Artistic Expression and Technique” will focus on how musicians use their bodies to perform music on their instruments, often spending many hours practicing gruelingly difficult and intricate music that challenge them physically, emotionally and intellectually.

Bolshoy is a D’Addario Strings Gold Performing Artist who has performed with orchestras and in music festivals around the world. As part of this residency, he will present an approach to guitar technique that considers physiology as well as artistic expression. While primarily applicable to the classical guitar, students and faculty from other instruments can also benefit from the approach presented by Bolshoy.

The workshop will feature two components: Theoretical and Practicum. Drawing on more than 20 years of teaching, as well as the writings of Ricardo Iznaola, Eduardo Fernandez, Hubert Kappel and other guitar luminaries, Bolshoy will discuss how guitarists can incorporate movement into their technique with the aim of freeing up the musculature and intensifying musical expression. The workshop will include playing demonstrations as well as student instruction in master-class format.

The events are free, funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment with support from the College of Arts and Media, Marshall University and the Marshall University Center for Wellness in the Arts."

For more information, contact Dr. Júlio Alves, professor of guitar, at alves@marshall.edu and visit www.danielbolshoy.com.