Marshall broadcast students take home awards from Society of Professional Journalists Contest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Students from WMUL-FM, Marshall University's public radio station, won four first-place awards and four finalist awards in the four radio categories available in the 2017 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Mark of Excellence Contest for Region Four. The awards were presented March 10 at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

SPJ’s Region Four consists of students from West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and western Pennsylvania, said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM.

“Our radio students have established a tradition at WMUL-FMof being able to successfully compete at the national, regional or state level with other student-operated college radio stations,” Bailey said. “WMUL-FM student broadcasters won four first-place awards in the five radio categories and won eight out of the 12 total awards presented. This dominating performance in SPJ’s Mark of Excellence Contest is further evidence of the quality of the work performed by our talented broadcasting students at WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, and the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University," said Bailey.

SPJ promotes the free flow of information vital to a well-informed citizenry; works to inspire and to educate the next generation of journalists; and protects the First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press.

The first-place award entries by WMUL-FM:

Best All-Around Radio Newscast

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast April 14, 2017. The students who participated in this newscast are: Luke Creasy, Matt Groves, Kyra Biscarner, Nathan Thomas and Adam Rogers.

Radio News Reporting

“The Launch of the Carter G. Woodson Lyceum” written and produced by Kyra Biscarner, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Jan. 23, 2017, and also made available online.

Radio Feature Package

“Bearwood Company” written and produced by Luke Creasy, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” April 21, 2017, and also made available online.

Radio Sports Reporting

“Tyre Brady’s Record Day” written and produced by Adam Rogers, broadcast during the Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network Pregame Program before the Marshall versus Kent State football game, Sept. 16, 2017, and also made available online.

The finalist award entries are in the following categories:

Radio News Reporting

“Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert Responds to West Virginia State of the State Address” written and produced by Adam Stephens, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Feb.10, 2017, and also made available online.

Radio News Reporting

“Protests on Marshall’s Campus” written and produced by Matt Groves, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” April 20, 2017, and also made available online.

Radio Sports Reporting

“Marshall Football’s Running Game Hitting its Stride” written and produced by Spencer DuPuis, broadcast during the Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network Pregame Program before the Marshall versus Florida International football game, Oct. 28, 2017, and also made available online.

Radio Sports Reporting

“Standout Athlete of the Week—Jayden Lindsey” written, produced and announced by special correspondent Luke Creasy, broadcast during "Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia,” Dec. 22, 2017.