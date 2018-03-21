Marshall University offices to be closed Friday

 Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 01:32 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  Marshall University offices will be closed on Friday, March 23, to allow employees to take two half-day holidays in observance of President’s Day and Veteran’s Day. 

Offices will reopen with regular hours on Monday, March 26. 

Friday was selected for the holiday observances because it falls during the university’s spring break, when most students are not on campus.

Marshall’s employee holiday schedule is available at http://www.marshall.edu/human-resources/files/Holiday-Schedule-2018.pdf

