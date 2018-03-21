Most read
Marshall University offices to be closed Friday
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 01:32 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Offices will reopen with regular hours on Monday, March 26.
Friday was selected for the holiday observances because it falls during the university’s spring break, when most students are not on campus.
Marshall’s employee holiday schedule is available at http://www.marshall.edu/human-resources/files/Holiday-Schedule-2018.pdf.