Over 70 Companies Represented at Free Region 2 Job Fair

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 03:59 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington, W.Va., <March 20, 2018>: Over seventy companies are committed to be represented at the free Region 2 March Madness Career Expo happening on Wednesday, March 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Big Sandy Conference Center in downtown Huntington. The fair is free and open to the public.

 

The South Western WV Region 2 WORKFORCE One Stop Coalition is sponsoring the free event along with the Southwestern Community Action Council 55+ program, the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services, Workforce West Virginia and the South Western WV Region 2 One Stop Coalition

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus