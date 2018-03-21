Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers To Be Wary Of Fraudulent Tax Filing Methods

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to exercise caution when evaluating the many different ways to file tax information.





Consumers who believe they may be the victim of tax-related identity theft should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at Consumers have the option of filing through electronic services, tax preparers or other options.“There are many ways consumers can file their tax information,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important that whichever way you choose to do so is legitimate and reputable. Doing so will help avoid having your information fall into the wrong hands.”Consumers should watch for phony or dishonest tax preparers who would jeopardize their personal information. Ask for the Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and check the U.S. Internal Revenue Service list found at https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf Consumers mailing a tax return should double check the federal and state mailing addresses at IRS.gov and tax.wv.gov.Tax identity thieves also have been known to steal tax documents from mailboxes and send legitimate-looking emails to phish for personal information. Additionally, consumers should never click on unfamiliar links or websites.Consumers who believe they may be the victim of tax-related identity theft should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

