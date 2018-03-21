FIRST LOOK: Midnight Sun, Pacific Rim Rising , Unsane for Thursday Night Marquee Pullman

Your Thursday night premieres at Marquee Pullman will be Midnight Sun, Pacific Rising and Unsane. But new on Friday will be Apostle Paul and Sherlock Gnomes.

Wednesday, check out "Sunset Boulevard" @ 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday brings "The Dark Crystal."

Last Day Thursday: Red Sparrow, Winchester, Hurricane Heist, Greatest Showman. Gringo

Mark Thursday April 26 for the hometown screening of "Twelve Pole," you may not escape the Wayne County "335" fixer upper.

NEW THIS WEEK

MIDNIGHT SUN

MIDNIGHT SUN is a romantic tearjerker about 17-year-old Katie Price (Bella Thorne), sheltered at home since childhood with a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Having only her father Jack (Rob Riggle) for company, Katie's world opens up after dark when she ventures outside to play her guitar. One night, her dreams come true when she's noticed and asked out by her longtime crush Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), whom she's secretly watched from her bedroom window for years. As they embark on nightly summer excursions, Katie's risk to sunlight grows and she's presented with the gut-wrenching dilemma of whether she can live a normal life with her newfound soul mate

APOSTLE PAUL

In PAUL, THE APOSTLE OF CHRIST, Paul suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius, the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians. Now his faith rattles Rome. At great risk, Luke the Physician visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him-and to question, to transcribe, and to smuggle out Paul's letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero's inhuman persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world.

UNSANE

A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear - but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?

PACIFIC RIM RISING

John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

SHERLOCK GNOMES

When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in the city with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. However, they soon discover that someone is kidnapping garden gnomes all over London. When Gnomeo and Juliet return home to find that everyone in their garden is missing there's only one gnome to call SHERLOCK GNOMES. The famous detective and sworn protector of London's garden gnomes arrives with his sidekick Watson to investigate the case. The mystery will lead our gnomes on a rollicking adventure where they will meet all new ornaments and explore an undiscovered side of the city.

Here's the Huntington Marquee Pullman lineup beginning Friday:

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Midnight Sun (PG-13)









Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)









A Paul (PG-13)









Sherlock Gnomes (PG)









Unsane (R)









7 Days In Entebbe (PG-13)









I Can Only Imagine (PG)









Love, Simon (PG-13)









Tomb Raider (PG-13)









The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)









A Wrinkle in Time (PG)









Death Wish (R)









Annihilation (R)









Game Night (R)









Black Panther (PG-13)









Peter Rabbit (PG)









Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

