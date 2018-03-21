Huntington City Council Has Retaining Wall, Mobile Food Vendors, Outdoor Alcohol Sales on Agenda

Huntington City Council's agenda for March 26 has been released. The meeting is at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session will be Thursday, March 22, at 4 p.m.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

March 26, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A RETAINING WALL ON ALTAMONT DRIVE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON (pending Finance Committee review)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING THE CODE OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, BY ADDING ARTICLE 710 THERETO, PROVIDING FOR THE REGULATION OF MOBILE FOOD VENDORS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING THE CODE OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, BY ADDING ARTICLE 1340 THERETO, PROVIDING FOR THE REGULATION OF OUTDOOR DINING AND OUTDOOR SERVICE OF ALCOHOL

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Tentative 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 33, 35, 37, 51, 55, 61 6th AVENUE WEST AND 24, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40 7th AVENUE WEST CABELL COUNTY TAX MAP 28, PARCELS 515-520 AND 527-531, 531.1

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE INSTALLATION OF SIDEWALKS AND RAMPS WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON (pending Finance Committee review)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Rebecca Thacker

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR FIVE (5) NEW VEHICLES PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED (pending Finance Committee review)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PROVIDE THE CITY WITH A VISION CARE PROGRAM FOR ITS DESIGNEES AND ELIGIBLE DEPENDENTS (pending Finance Committee review)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF FISCAL YEAR 2017 CHOICE NEIGHBORHOODS PLANNING GRANT ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON (pending Finance Committee review)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

13. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #4 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND COAL SEVERANCE TAX FUND BUDGETS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment