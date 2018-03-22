WVU Parkersburg to host international student panel discussion March 27

Parkersburg, W.Va. 3/21/18 – West Virginia University at Parkersburg invites guests to come listen to international students as they share their experiences living in the U.S. This presentation, titled “Coming to the U.S.,” will feature students from Nigeria, Thailand, Senegal, and Lithuania. It takes place Tuesday, March 27 at 12:15 in the College Theater and will be live streamed at the Jackson County Center to room 113.

The speakers include Suleiman Abimiku (Nigeria), Nattakarn Friese (Thailand), Hussein Sow (Senegal) and Donatas Vasauskas (Lithuania). They will compare life in the U.S. to life in their home countries. In total, the college hosts students from more than 15 different countries. This interactive program is a chance to learn about intercultural differences and promote mutual understanding and respect.

“Attendees will be intrigued to learn some of the differences between our culture in the U.S. and the cultures of other countries through the eyes of these international students,” said Special Assistant to the President for Policy and Social Justice Debbie Richards. “An important part of college education is the opportunity to broaden one’s views in the context of the world. Hearing personal stories is a great way to learn about diverse perspectives.”

The college’s Social Justice Committee is hosting this event as part of an awareness program fitting the theme: “Building Inclusive Communities.” For more information, contact Debbie Richards at Debbie.Richards@wvup.eduor 304.424.8201.