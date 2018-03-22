Most read
Stop Searching. Just Call. The WV Poisoning Control Center
Unlike an internet search, the Poison Center’s medical experts treat each poisoning on a case by case basis since each poisoning is unique and complex. They will answer your question accurately and quickly.
It is important to remember:
Internet searching gives you an answer. We give you the right answer.
About the West Virginia Poison Center:
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, WV, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division and located next to CAMC Memorial Hospital. Toll-free:1-800-222-1222. Website:www.wvpoisoncenter.org.