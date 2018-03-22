Attorney General Morrisey Announces Human Trafficking Training for Law Enforcement in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will offer law enforcement intense training to target and reduce human trafficking.





The training, certified by the state Law Enforcement Professional Standards Board, will be offered to police departments Friday, March 23, in Charleston. It is free of charge and will provide officers with valuable information, while satisfying mandatory continued education requirements.



“Human trafficking is a crime that does not discriminate. Men, women and children of all ages can be victims,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Equipping law enforcement officers with the necessary skills to identify victims and eradicate this growing criminal industry is a crucial step in helping West Virginia reach her full potential.”



Recent changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to take the lead in combating this emerging crime.



“This training through the Attorney General’s office is a great learning opportunity for law enforcement to stay up-to-date with different crimes we might not deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Kanawha County Sheriff’s Cpl. John Ratliff said. “It is a good opportunity for all of our guys to get that extra education.”



The Attorney General’s office drafted best practices aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking within law enforcement communities around the state.



The first-of-its-kind initiative in West Virginia has garnered broad support from law enforcement agencies across the state including the Ceredo Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Kenova Police Department, White Hall Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers among others.



Friday’s training will begin at 9 a.m. in the W. Kent Carper Justice & Public Safety Complex.



Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



West Virginia’s increased rate of drug addiction, poverty and its large number of children in foster care make the state especially susceptible to human trafficking.



The Attorney General believes the full day of training offered by his office will equip law enforcement with the necessary resources to better identify suspicious activity and tackle this growing criminal industry.



