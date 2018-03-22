Marshall to present workshop with musical duo l’Artiste Ordinaire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present a two-day residency program with artists David Moreau and Melissa Grey, who make up the duo l’Artiste Ordinaire and create sound-based performances pulling together music, visual art, science and creative technologies. They will be on campus March 28-29 as part of the Joan C. Edwards Visiting Professor in the Arts program in the university’s College of Arts and Media.

L’Artiste Ordinaire will present a workshop performance with College of Arts and Media students from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in Room 143 of Smith Music Hall. The workshop will focus on a new work by the performance art duo entitled “Biophonic Beats,” a participatory work exploring the biological foundations of human communication and signification.

This event is free and open to the public, sponsored by the Joan C. Edwards Visiting Professor in the Arts Program, the College of Arts and Media, and the School of Music.

The artists will spend their second day at Marshall working with music students and teaching master classes.

For more information, contact Dr. Mark Zanter of the School of Music at zanter@marshall.edu.