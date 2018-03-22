Marshall, West Virginia Science Adventures to offer STEM summer camps for kids

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s College of Science, in partnership with West Virginia Science Adventures, will offer nine full weeks of science-related camps for kids this summer.

The camps will provide elementary-aged through high school-aged children opportunities for hands-on activities in all fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics—including Minecraft, building rockets, Lego and vex robotics, animals (including visits from animals like penguins and bald eagles), environmental science, architecture design, chemistry, space science and paleontology.

The camps will be offered the weeks of June 4 through Aug. 10 in Room 307 of the Science Building on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The schedule is as follows:

· Minecraft Camden Park, June 4-8 (all ages)

· Lego Building Blocks and Brains, June 11-15 (Grades K-2, Grades 3-6)

· Rockets Take Off, June 11-15 (Grades 6 and up)

· Wild Wonders and Amazing Animals, June 18-22 (Grades K-4, Grades 5 and up)

· iDesign Architecture Camp, June 25-29 (Grades 1-6)

· Will it Melt, Burn or Explode… Chemistry Camp, June 25-29 (Grades 6 and up)

· Be a Science Superhero! How Scientists Save the World, July 9-13 (Grades K-4, Grades 5 and up)

· SAT Math Bootcamp, July 9-13 (Suggested for grades 9 and up)

· Lego Building and Robots, July 16-20 (Grades K-4, Grades 5 and up)

· Vex Robotics, July 16-20 (Grades 8 and up)

· Mad Scientist’s Space Academy, July 23-27 (Grades K-4, Grades 5 and up)

· Dinosaurs, Dig and Discover, July 30-Aug. 3 (Grades K-4, Grades 5 and up)

· Minecraft Camden Park, Aug. 6-10 (all ages)

This is the fifth year Marshall will host these camps in partnership with West Virginia Science Adventures. Visit www.WVScienceAdventures.org for detailed description of the camps, including their costs, scholarship information and how to register.