Most read
- Don't Go Trespassing Along 335 Twelve Pole
- Federal & State Law Enforcement Authorities Announce Formation of Special Unit to Fight Public Corruption
- State colleges and universities to receive more than $8.3 million for campus improvements, thanks to governor’s bond refinancing
- Huntington City Council Has Retaining Wall, Mobile Food Vendors, Outdoor Alcohol Sales on Agenda
- Fentanyl Package Bound for Texas Intercepted by Toledo Organized Crime Task Force
- Attorney General Morrisey Announces Human Trafficking Training for Law Enforcement in Kanawha County
- Column: W.Va. Sues DEA, Reforms National Drug Policy
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
Finance Committee Meeting Precedes Council Meeting
There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, March 26 2018 @ 6:15 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
1. Ordinance: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Altamont Drive Retaining Wall
2. Resolution: FY 2017 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant on behalf of the City of Huntington
3. Resolution: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Sidewalks and Ramps within the City of Huntington
4. Resolution: Contract to Furnish the Huntington Police Department with Emergency Equipment for (5) New Vehicles previously Purchased
5. Resolution: Contract to Provide City with a Vision Care Program
6. Ordinance re: Old Main Corridor Project
7. Resolution: Roadway Line Striping
8. Resolution: Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant
9. Other Matters as Necessary