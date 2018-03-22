Finance Committee Meeting Precedes Council Meeting

The Administration and Finance Committee meets at 6:15 p.m. in advance of the 7:30 p.m. council meeting.

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, March 26 2018 @ 6:15 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Ordinance: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Altamont Drive Retaining Wall

2. Resolution: FY 2017 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant on behalf of the City of Huntington

3. Resolution: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Sidewalks and Ramps within the City of Huntington

4. Resolution: Contract to Furnish the Huntington Police Department with Emergency Equipment for (5) New Vehicles previously Purchased

5. Resolution: Contract to Provide City with a Vision Care Program

6. Ordinance re: Old Main Corridor Project

7. Resolution: Roadway Line Striping

8. Resolution: Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant

9. Other Matters as Necessary