River City Ford/Subaru Renovate Media Room at Ronald McDonald House in Huntington

This room allows residents of RMH the chance to take care of anything from work matters, to getting a little time away, reaching out to loved ones that they are away from, and to have a little fun.



“Having a child undergoing treatment while staying at the Ronald McDonald House is extremely stressful on not only the child, but the parents as well. We feel like the renovated media room and waiting area will not be able to provide a family friendly atmosphere that the children receiving treatment, as well as their parents can use to “de-stress” and enjoy time together while staying there. On behalf of the River City Ford/Subaru family, we were happy to have been able to provide this much needed renovation,” says Wes Dial, General Manager, River City Ford, Inc.



Jaye Toler, Director of Development for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington said, “We have a list of needs that we have to fulfill to keep our house operating and donations such as this are things we keep on a wish list and hope for someday. We are extremely grateful for this much needed renovation and are looking forward to our residents enjoying it.”