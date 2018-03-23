he West Virginia Poison Center is the State’s Experts in Poisons

CHARLESTON, WV – What do you do if your toddler eats something in your yard at 11 a.m.? What if you brush your teeth with antibiotic ointment at 6 a.m.? What do you do if you take the wrong drug at 1 a.m.? The West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) and their medical experts provide free, confidential advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Poison Center is always available; we never close!

The WVPC receives calls regarding children, adults, and seniors for any type of poisoning or overdose. Healthcare professionals, such as doctors and nurses, also utilize our service for recommendations.

Trained medical professionals (nurses, pharmacists, physicians) are ready to help with any poison question you have at any time of day. The West Virginia Poison Center has West Virginia’s only board certified toxicologist. The best and fastest poison information in West Virginia can be found by calling the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

You never know when you may need the WVPC. Program our number into your cell phones and keep our number available at home. Remember, if you even suspect a poisoning, call the WVPC at 1-800-222-1222.

About the West Virginia Poison Center:

The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, WV, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division. Toll-free:1-800-222-1222. Website:www.wvpoisoncenter.org.