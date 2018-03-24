160 pound Lapdog Needs New Home

 Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 03:51 Updated 30 min ago Edited from a Press Release
160 pound Lapdog Needs New Home
Thor is a majestic 6-year old male Mastiff who was brought to the HSOV on March 22, 2018 because his owner had passed away and there was nowhere for him to call home .

Thor has a fawn-colored short smooth coat, a long tail, and a beautiful Mastiff face with dark brown eyes, black mask, a large black muzzle and black floppy ears. 


When Thor was brought to our shelter, we were told that he was good with any age children. He did not share his home with other animals, so we don't know how he would feel about other dogs but is likely ok with cats.

Thor has been kept indoors and is housebroken. His exercise routine is listed as 'lapdog' on his behavior profile ::) Thor has not attended obedience training but will "sit" on command. 

Thor is allergic to fleas.

Thor weighs 160.2 lbs and could easily gain a few pounds to reach his ideal weight. He is very strong on a leash and needs an experienced handler to walk him.  Human Society of Ohio Valley (Marietta, Ohio) — with Carrie Klaiber.
