160 pound Lapdog Needs New Home
Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 03:51 Updated 30 min ago Edited from a Press Release
When Thor was brought to our shelter, we were told that he was good with any age children. He did not share his home with other animals, so we don't know how he would feel about other dogs but is likely ok with cats.
Thor has been kept indoors and is housebroken. His exercise routine is listed as 'lapdog' on his behavior profile ::) Thor has not attended obedience training but will "sit" on command.
Thor is allergic to fleas.
Thor weighs 160.2 lbs and could easily gain a few pounds to reach his ideal weight. He is very strong on a leash and needs an experienced handler to walk him. Human Society of Ohio Valley (Marietta, Ohio) — with Carrie Klaiber.