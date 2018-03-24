Most read
The Education Alliance Receives $1.2 Million Dollar Investment in STEM
The Blended Learning program will help teachers in seven rural West Virginia schools “blend” face-to-face instruction with online resources to provide engaging, technology-rich learning opportunities for students. The Blended Learning Schools program, sponsored by The Education Alliance, provides resources including a $15,000 Makerspace grant, funding for teacher professional development, and a Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) position. Face-to-face instruction will be enhanced through Makerspaces in each school that enable handson, project-based learning.
Participating teachers will also blend digital instruction using a Learning Management System platform to organize and create content that enhances STEM learning. Participating Blended Learning schools include:
Doddridge County High School, Doddridge County
Ravenswood High School, Jackson County
Lincoln County High School, Lincoln County
Logan County High School, Logan County
Man High School, Logan County
Ritchie County High School, Ritchie County
Tug Valley High School, Mingo County
“As we prepare our students to compete in today’s global workforce, it is critical we continue to engage students by providing increased access to science, technology, engineering and math learning opportunities,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, president and chief executive officer of The Education Alliance.
“Throughout the next three years, the Blended Learning program will expand access to rich STEM curricular resources for hundreds of students in rural West Virginia. The Education Alliance appreciates the generous support of our funders. We look forward to seeing the innovative ways participating teachers will enhance their instruction make a long-term, measurable difference for West Virginia students.” The Blended Learning program is made possible by the BelleJAR Foundation, the Chevron Foundation, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the Corporation for National and Community Service, and The Ross Foundation. For more information, visit EducationAlliance.org/BlendedLearning or contact Emily Pratt at 304-342- 7850 or emily@educationalliance.org