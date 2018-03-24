Most read
My Mostly Happy Life Soon to be in Print
Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 05:08 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
First, check out my website, and if you think that you would enjoy My Mostly Happy Life (Ruth McGraw’s illustrations are a joy), pre-order it from your favorite bookseller. The publication date – appropriately, since the narrator is a tree – is Arbor Day. Friday, April 27, 2018. Shelly Reuben – Edgar-Award Nominated Author, Columnist, and Private Investigator Also, check out the CALENDAR page on my website, as I am doing some fun events. If you buy a copy elsewhere, bring it along, and I’ll be happy to sign it then. Homer, my ferret, will be a “guest speaker” at the Unadilla Library, Foxy Loxy, and the Afton Library (list of events is below), and he would be happy to add his paw print to a page. Now, here’s where I really need your help. If you fall in love with My Mostly Happy Life (of course you will!), please tell everyone you know! Add your reviews to the amazon.com; barnesandnoble.com and goodreads.com websites. Send links to your acquaintances, associates, in-laws, outlaws, and friends. Buy copies for birthdays, anniversaries, Arbor Day, or Anything-Can-Happen Day. Tell your librarian to order copies. And … most important of all … if you belong to a book club, make My Mostly Happy Life one of your selections! Please read and enjoy all of the wonderful characters I created: From Sam the tree-lover, to Esther the inventor, to Merritt the fireman, to Larchmont the Abominable Bureaucrat, to Winston the Ferret. Spent a happy time with them in the Samuel Swerling Park. Know that I am grateful."
BOOK LAUNCH FOR … MY MOSTLY HAPPY LIFE: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree
- Friday, April 27, 2018 – UNADILLA LIBRARY – 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Unadilla Public Library
- Saturday, April 28, 2018 – AFTON FREE LIBRARY – 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Afton Free Library – 105-A Main St, Afton, NY 13730
- Sunday, April 29, 2018 – GUERNSEY MEMORIAL LIBRARY – 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.guernseymemoriallibrary.org/index.html
- Saturday, May 12, 2018 – FOXY LOXY in Unionville, PA – 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Shelly Reuben (and her ferret Homer) at FOXY LOXY in Unionville, PA - May 12, 2018 1:00 PM | Eventful
- Saturday, May 19, 2018 – DELAWARE ART MUSEUM – 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Shelly Reuben's new book. Art & Fiction - Together again at last! in Wilmington, DE - May 19, 2018 1:00 PM | Eventful