My Mostly Happy Life Soon to be in Print

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 05:08 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
My Mostly Happy Life Soon to be in Print
Shelly Reuben has announced the soon-to-be publication of her urban fable My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree.  "I am madly in love with it, and I want all of you to fall in love with it, too," she said.   The urban fable was serialized on HNN previously.    Reuben continues: 
Since authors are seriously dependent on word-of-mouth, I have a special request.  Well, actually, a few of them.
  First, check out my website, and if you think that you would enjoy My Mostly Happy Life (Ruth McGraw’s illustrations are a joy), pre-order it from your favorite bookseller.  The publication date – appropriately, since the narrator is a tree – is Arbor Day.  Friday, April 27, 2018.    Shelly Reuben – Edgar-Award Nominated Author, Columnist, and Private Investigator   Also, check out the CALENDAR page on my website, as I am doing some fun events. If you buy a copy elsewhere, bring it along, and I’ll be happy to sign it then. Homer, my ferret, will be a “guest speaker” at the Unadilla Library, Foxy Loxy, and the Afton Library (list of events is below), and he would be happy to add his paw print to a page.   Now, here’s where I really need your help. If you fall in love with My Mostly Happy Life (of course you will!), please tell everyone you know! Add your reviews to the amazon.com; barnesandnoble.com and goodreads.com websites. Send links to your acquaintances, associates, in-laws, outlaws, and friends. Buy copies for birthdays, anniversaries, Arbor Day, or Anything-Can-Happen Day. Tell your librarian to order copies. And … most important of all … if you belong to a book club, make My Mostly Happy Life one of your selections!       Please read and enjoy all of the wonderful characters I created:  From Sam the tree-lover, to Esther the inventor, to Merritt the fireman, to Larchmont the Abominable Bureaucrat, to Winston the Ferret.  Spent a happy time with them in the Samuel Swerling Park.  Know that I am grateful."      
BOOK LAUNCH FOR … MY MOSTLY HAPPY LIFE: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus