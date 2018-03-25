Mike Kirtner named Distinguished Broadcaster

The West Virginia Broadcasters Assn. has named Mike Kirtner as the year's distinguished broadcaster.

Kirtner who graduated from Marshall University began his radio career at WMUL-FM in the 70s which included news coverage of the Southern Airways crash at Tri State Airport that wiped out the school's football team. The tragedy would become the subject of the "Ashes to Glory" documentary and Warner Bros. "We Are Marshall."

He went on to become an evening rock jock at KEE-FM.

By 27 he was the general manager of WTCR.

After managing stations in Allentown, Pa., and Louisville, Ky., he partnered with Tom Wolf, who had previously owned WRVC to form Kindred Communications in 1993.

The locally centered broadcaster operates six stations: 93.7-FM The Dawg; 92.7-FM The Planet; 94.1-FM Super Talk (also heard on 930-AM as WRVC); Magic 97.9-FM; Big Buck Country 101.5-FM; and 1340-AM.

Two of those stations --- 93.7 FM The Dawg was named as the 2018 Legendary Radio Station of the Year and 92.7 The Planet was named rock station of the year.

"I’m grateful to Tom Wolf and to an incredible group of people past and present on the Kindred Staff that allowed this night to happen," Kirtner said.