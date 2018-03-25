We've Got Talent Tri State Edition Comes to Keith Albee March 31

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 02:16 Updated 1 hour ago
We've Got Talent Tri State Edition Comes to Keith Albee March 31

The finals of Tri State Stars We Got Talent will be March 31 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Dutch Miller and Moses Auto Mall, the contestants include:

Mattox Hale 
ShBoom
Channing Dingiss
My Word
Sophie Eastone
The Dividends
Josh McDonald
Bandwagon
Terry Lilly
Autumn Gillispie
David Russell

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus