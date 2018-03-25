Banff International Films Screen April 3 at Keith Albee

Marshall Campus Recreation is bringing the Banff Mountain Film Festival to the Tri-State yet again in 2018! The event will be held at the Keith-Albee Theater in downtown Huntington on Tuesday, April 3rd. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM!

As the largest outdoor recreation film festival in the world, the Banff Mountain Film Festival brings an amazing lineup of inspiring, adventurous, and thought-provoking films to the big screen. The BMFF is shown in over 40 countries and reach more than 500,000 people each year. The Tri-State is lucky to have caught the attention of such a wildly successful festival as they are visiting us again this year to screen their awe-inspiring short films.

Tickets are FREE for Marshall students and $10 for the general public. To pick up your free student tickets, please visit the Marshall Artist Series Box Office. Tickets can be purchased online (link in the event page), in-person at the Marshall Recreation Center, or at the the theater box office.