Banff International Films Screen April 3 at Keith Albee
As the largest outdoor recreation film festival in the world, the Banff Mountain Film Festival brings an amazing lineup of inspiring, adventurous, and thought-provoking films to the big screen. The BMFF is shown in over 40 countries and reach more than 500,000 people each year. The Tri-State is lucky to have caught the attention of such a wildly successful festival as they are visiting us again this year to screen their awe-inspiring short films.
Tickets are FREE for Marshall students and $10 for the general public. To pick up your free student tickets, please visit the Marshall Artist Series Box Office. Tickets can be purchased online (link in the event page), in-person at the Marshall Recreation Center, or at the the theater box office.