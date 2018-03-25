Most read
Huntington's Quick Response Team Highlighted by League of Cities
Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 02:37 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net, Edited from Multiple Sources
The Quick Response Team is a collaborative effort among law enforcement, medical care providers, mental health agencies and university researchers to bring a rapid response to the opioid epidemic. The team provides support to individuals within 72 hours of experiencing a drug overdose by initiating an assessment of an individual’s needs, symptoms and strengths in order to determine an appropriate plan for intervention. This process helps improve access and reduce barriers to recovery and treatment services.
Huntington joins cities such as Seattle, Indianapolis and Tempe that are highlighted in the blog as implementing best practices that can be replicated across the country.