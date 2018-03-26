Cross Lanes Hotel Named Best of Wyndham Garden Hotels

Cross Lanes, WV – The Wyndham Garden hotel at 102 Racer Dr., Cross Lanes today announced it has been awarded the annual “Best of Wyndham Garden”, which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and their staffs.

In celebration of the achievement, Scott Fletcher, the hotel’s General Manager, accepted the award from the Wyndham Garden Brand and Wyndham Hotel Group leadership.

“Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel team in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out,” said Fletcher. “Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and cultivating a staff that’s passionate about the details; we’ve succeeded on both fronts, and we’ll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a “Best of Wyndham Garden.”

To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.

The Wyndham Garden Cross Lanes/Charleston is a 136-room hotel and offers complimentary hot/cold breakfast buffet; indoor atrium area with pool, hot tub & fitness center; outdoor pool; business center; meeting space and The Garden Grille & Pizza, the onsite restaurant/lounge. Guest rooms feature refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, flat-screen television, free wifi and updated bedding.

About Wyndham Garden

Wyndham Garden is one of the youngest and fastest growing brands in the Wyndham Hotel Group portfolio, offering a smart and nurturing experience designed to help guest travel at ease. Hotels offer free WI-FI, convenient dining options, inviting lobbies and lounges, ad flexible meeting spaces. With a strong and growing footprint around the world, including many hotels conveniently located near major airports, Wyndham Garden brings a carefree convenience and peace of mind to both business and leisure travelers. Most Wyndham Garden hotels are franchised by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC or its affiliates. Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing more than 8,400 hotels and over 728,200 rooms in 80 countries. Additional information is available at www.wyndhamworldwide.com. For more information about hotel franchising opportunities, visit www.whgdevelopment.com.