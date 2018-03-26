Lighthouse Announces Drug Addiction Graduation

 Monday, March 26, 2018
The Lifehouse, a long term addiction recovery center, announces  the graduation of Erica Bailey which will occur  Monday, April 2, at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Avenue at 7:30 p.m. 

 Bailey was headline news  June 10, 2017 and at  every court appearance thereafter for child neglect. She had been very erratic that day as she  attempted to  obtain drugs  pulling her child behind her.  

Erica entered Lifehouse long term recovery program on July 12th 2017 and has made a complete turnaround. Erica is a drug free,  employed full time and has transitioned to Lifehouse’s first graduate housing where she shares a two bedroom apartment regaining the rights of her child.

Erica will graduate during  THE MOVEMENT, a church service where over 250 come out of addiction every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Norway Church of Christ  to hear how recovery is possible and the power of God sets people free.

 

The original news story of Erica Bailey

http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/Woman-arrested-after-allegedly-dragging-child-427714803.html

http://wchstv.com/news/local/mother-charged-after-allegedly-dragging-child-toward-river

