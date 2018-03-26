Lighthouse Announces Drug Addiction Graduation

The Lifehouse, a long term addiction recovery center, announces the graduation of Erica Bailey which will occur Monday, April 2, at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Avenue at 7:30 p.m.

Bailey was headline news June 10, 2017 and at every court appearance thereafter for child neglect. She had been very erratic that day as she attempted to obtain drugs pulling her child behind her.

Erica entered Lifehouse long term recovery program on July 12th 2017 and has made a complete turnaround. Erica is a drug free, employed full time and has transitioned to Lifehouse’s first graduate housing where she shares a two bedroom apartment regaining the rights of her child.

Erica will graduate during THE MOVEMENT, a church service where over 250 come out of addiction every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Norway Church of Christ to hear how recovery is possible and the power of God sets people free.

