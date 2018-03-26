Huntington City Council Unanimously Passes Budget Estimate

 Monday, March 26, 2018 - 20:51 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Without amendment, Huntington City Council has passed the 2018-2019 budget estimate.

Mayor Steve Williams summarized the general fund budget as $54, 349,917 with revenue expectations of approximately $59,211,157 including an insurance premium sur tax and budgeted expenses $48,878,144 rising to $51,338,144 from an anticipated federal grant. 

During the meeting, council approved moving $10,000 from the insurance surplus of $110,000.

