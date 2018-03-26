Guatemalan National Pleads Guilty to Illegally Reentering the United States

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Roberto Tulul-Ambrocio pled guilty to the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio, 29, of Sonola, Guatemala, faces up to 2 years of incarceration, a 250,000 dollar fine, supervised release for one year, and a special assessment when he is sentenced on May 14, 2018 by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

He also faces removal proceedings at the conclusion of any sentence of incarceration. United States Attorney Mike Stuart praised the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“If you’re an illegal and we catch you, we’ll prosecute you and then send you back. If you won’t follow the law to come to the United States, you’ll break our laws when you’re here, you can’t stay,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

On January 16, 2018, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio was spotted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agents in Hurricane, Putnam County, West Virginia during an investigation of a nearby business location. Approached by two Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agents, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio fled on foot and was apprehended after a short chase. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents confirmed that Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio was not in the United States legally and he was taken into custody. Fingerprints taken from the defendant matched him to two prior removals in 2011. The first 2011 prior removal occurred when he was caught near Tucson, Arizona in August and removed from the United States In October of 2011, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio was found in Nogalez, Arizona and convicted in federal court of the misdemeanor crime of illegal entry. After this conviction, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio was subsequently removed again from the United States . Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio then reentered the United States a third time without legal permission from the Secretary of Homeland Security. Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio is a citizen of Guatemala.