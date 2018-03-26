MUsic Mondays to present Bach’s Chaconne

The Marshall University School of Music continues its Spring 2018 series of MUusic Mondays lectures at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, with a presentation titled “The Mysteries of J. S. Bach’s Chaconne” by Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith, professor of violin.

MUsic Mondays lectures take place at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., in downtown Huntington, and this year’s series features two interlocking themes: Music Faculty Favorites, and Music and National Identity.

Yehudi Menuhin called the Chaconne “the greatest structure for solo violin that exists,” Smith said. “Bach’s Chaconne, fifteen minutes of music written on one staff, has so fascinated musicians that it has been transcribed and arranged for diverse instruments and ensembles, and many theories have arisen about its composition.”

Smith will share history about the piece, which presumably dates from Bach’s time as Kapellmeister at Prince Leopold’s court at Cöthen, between 1717 and 1723. Because Bach was attached to a secular court, he was afforded the opportunity to compose chamber music, as exemplified by the solo sonatas and partitas for violin.

The spring MUsic Monday series will continue this semester April 16 with “Mindful Meditation: The Music of David Maslanka,” presented by Dr. Adam Dalton, associate director of bands.

Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments. A $10 donation is requested for admission, payable at the door. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. All proceeds will go to support the School of Music. For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.