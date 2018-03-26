Most read
- W.Va. AG Targets Elder Abuse and Exploitation with New Prosecution Unit, Hotline
- Cross Lanes Hotel Named Best of Wyndham Garden Hotels
- Mike Kirtner named Distinguished Broadcaster
- Movie Pass Lowers Price to $6.95 per month paid annually
- The Education Alliance Receives $1.2 Million Dollar Investment in STEM
- Don't Go Trespassing Along 335 Twelve Pole
- Huntington's Quick Response Team Highlighted by League of Cities
- Lighthouse Announces Drug Addiction Graduation
Princeton professor to deliver Moffat Lecture
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 22:30 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Adelman will deliver the 2018 Charles Hill Moffat Lecture and speak on “Photography and Humanitarianism: Is There a Contradiction?”
The Charles H. Moffat Lecture is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the Department of History and its chapter of the student organization Phi Alpha Theta. Dr. Charles Hill Moffat was a member of the history faculty for many years. His family established a fund to bring in a prominent lecturer every year, and Adelman will be the 39th Moffat lecturer.
For more information, contact Dr. Daniel Holbrook, chair of the Department of History, by e-mail at holbrook@marshall.edu.