Princeton professor to deliver Moffat Lecture

Marshall University will host a lecture by Dr. Jeremy Adelman, Henry Charles Lea Professor of History and director of the Global History Lab at Princeton University, at 3 p.m. Friday, April 13, in room 134 of Harris Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Adelman will deliver the 2018 Charles Hill Moffat Lecture and speak on “Photography and Humanitarianism: Is There a Contradiction?”

The Charles H. Moffat Lecture is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the Department of History and its chapter of the student organization Phi Alpha Theta. Dr. Charles Hill Moffat was a member of the history faculty for many years. His family established a fund to bring in a prominent lecturer every year, and Adelman will be the 39th Moffat lecturer.

For more information, contact Dr. Daniel Holbrook, chair of the Department of History, by e-mail at holbrook@marshall.edu.