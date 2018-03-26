Most read
MU to host presentation on ‘Mobilizing Communities Against Human Trafficking’
The guest speaker will be Matt Osborne, senior vice president for rescue and rehabilitation from O.U.R. The Marshall community and members of the public are invited to attend and learn more about how O.U.R. operatives, law enforcement experts and aftercare specialists travel the world to rescue children trapped in the horrors of child exploitation and human trafficking.
The presentation will include videos from O.U.R. undercover sting operations and uplifting stories of rescue and redemption. Also to be discussed is how Marshall University students and faculty have assisted in the liberation of 40 exploited children and in the arrest of 10 pedophiles and human traffickers.
This 5:30 p.m. discussion aims to educate and inspire the public to join the fight against modern-day slavery. Due to the sensitive subject matter, this presentation is not recommended for children under the age of 13.
Earlier on March 28, O.U.R will offer a workshop for law enforcement and college students in intelligence-related programs in Kentucky and West Virginia.
For more information, contact John Sammons, director of Marshall’s digital forensics and information assurance program, by e-mail at sammons17@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-7241