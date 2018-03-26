Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Vatican’s Approval of Hospital Merger, Future Enforcement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding the Vatican’s approval of Cabell Huntington Hospital’s acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.





“The Vatican’s approval moves the merger another step closer to reality and with closing of the acquisition will come full enforcement of the antitrust agreement between my office and both hospitals.



“The combined effort of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center promises great things for health care, treatment and wellness in Huntington and the surrounding region.



“Strict enforcement of the antitrust agreement will include development of benchmarks to be reported to my office within six months of closing to ensure quality health care for the surrounding region, and will continue with vigorous oversight designed to keep costs down, ensure competition and bring about new community-focused health and wellness programs.



“And in light of today’s approval by the Vatican, it’s important to remember our 10-year agreement also ensures that St. Mary’s Medical Center will be maintained as a free standing faith-based organization operated in a manner that complies with Catholic ethics and religious directives.”

