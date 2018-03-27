Marshall to screen documentary about community activism, Bluegrass Pipeline

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s women’s studies program will present The End Of The Line, a feature-length documentary about a diverse coalition of farmers, activists, and religious orders that rose up in opposition to the controversial Bluegrass Pipeline in Kentucky. The documentary will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in Room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.

This award-winning film, directed by Sellus Wilder, follows a grassroots coalition joining together to protect their land, liberty and lives from a pipeline they believe would pose health risks and endanger lives in their region of Kentucky. Afterwards, Sister Kathy Wright of the Sisters of Loretto and Robin Blakeman of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition will hold a question-and-answer session.

“This film provides an inspiring example of community activism,” said Dr. Laura Michele Diener, director of women’s studies and an associate professor of history at Marshall, adding that representatives from different local and student organizations will be present to offer volunteering opportunities.

This screening is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. Sponsorship is provided by the women’s studies program and the College of Liberal Arts.

For more information, contact Diener by e-mail at diener@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2954.