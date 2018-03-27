Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Passage of Anti-Spoofing Legislation

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey believes new legislation signed Tuesday will bolster his office’s ability to hold accountable those who spoof, or otherwise misrepresent, their call identification data to prey upon West Virginia consumers.





The legislation, House Bill 4150, signed by Gov. Jim Justice and introduced by Rep. Gary G. Howell, R-Mineral, prohibits any seller and/or telemarketer from misrepresenting his or her caller identification data so as to deceive call’s recipient.



“This legislation will bolster our efforts to punish those who scam and deceive West Virginia consumers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Rep. Gary Howell’s legislation makes it crystal clear that such activity will not be tolerated in West Virginia and, to the extent possible, our office looks forward to incorporating his effort into our never ending quest to protect consumers.”



Scammers often use spoofing technology to represent themselves as a local caller and hide their true point of origin, whether that is from another state or country.



Such deceptive acts can make it appear that the incoming call is coming from a legitimate source, such as a well-known financial institution, business and/or government entity.



While praising the new legislation, the Attorney General still urges caution. He suggests consumers should not answer calls from unrecognizable numbers and never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.



Anyone with questions or believes they may have been the victim of such a scheme can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

