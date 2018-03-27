Attorney General Morrisey Wins $443K Judgment, Permanent Shutdown of Bus Company

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a nearly $443,000 civil judgment against a charter bus company that violated state consumer protection laws in failing to refund three canceled bus trips.

The order also permanently prohibits Christopher Todd Cavender, sole owner of Cav’s Coach Company, LLC and AllAboard Tours and Charters, LLC, from accepting money for providing charter bus transportation. It additionally requires Cavender to pay refunds should other consumer complaints arise.

“This judgment should send a strong message that we will ensure businesses operate within the boundaries of the law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We will not rest until things are made right as it is our mission to protect consumers and hold companies accountable for delivering on promises made.”

This month’s judgment closes out a lawsuit the Attorney General filed in June 2017 against Cavender and his businesses, all based in Cross Lanes in western Kanawha County. The lawsuit alleged Cav’s Coach Company defaulted on its agreement to fully refund two canceled field trips, both scheduled to celebrate eighth-grade graduations.

A month later, the court ordered Cavender to refund more than $22,600 for the two canceled field trips and a family vacation, which was reported after the lawsuit was filed. That order also forced the company to freeze its assets, provide various records and cease operations for the duration of the state’s litigation.

The field trips, involving students at Kermit Area School and Crum Middle School in southwestern West Virginia, were canceled for different reasons, but in both instances the lawsuit alleges Cav’s Coach refunded less than one-fifth of the required refund amount.

The company has a history of defaulting on its contractual obligations at least seven times since it began operating in 2005, according to this month’s order.

