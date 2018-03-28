Attorney General Morrisey, Marshall University Drug Prevention Program To Visit Huntington Middle

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s expanded partnership with colleges in West Virginia will bring students from Marshall University to Huntington Middle School on Wednesday, March 28, to share drug abuse prevention information with eighth grade students.





The Huntington Middle event follows a similar presentation Tuesday at Hannan Junior & Senior High School in Mason County.



The initiative, launched in March 2017, involves Marshall University’s School of

Nursing and other universities. It reached more than 4,600 students during the most recently completed semester.



“Marshall University continues to be a key player in meeting health care needs in our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Working together to educate students about the dangers of prescription drug abuse will lead to a brighter future for West Virginia.”



The Attorney General’s Office coordinates events and provides Marshall University’s School of Nursing with a detailed curriculum, which then is presented by Marshall students. The curriculum covers multiple aspects of the opioid epidemic, including the connection between prescription drug abuse and heroin addiction, prevention and the long-term impact of drug use.



Others partnering with the Attorney General’s Office include the West Virginia University Schools of Nursing and Pharmacy and Shepherd University’s Department of Nursing Education. Additional partnerships could be announced at a later date.



The collaboration with each university represents one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate. It follows our widely successful Kids Kick Opioids public service announcement contest, also targeted at raising drug prevention awareness with elementary and middle school students.



Other efforts include criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and a best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.

