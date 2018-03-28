From Japan to Italy: The 2018 Spring International Film Festival brings the world to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV- The Spring International Film Festival is taking place at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center April 5 – April 8, 2018. From coming of age tales to grieving the death of a loved one to new beginnings, this year’s lineup has movies about all stages and walks of life- including the Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name.

Summer, 1993 (Spain)

In summer of 1993, six-year-old Frida is forced to move from Barcelona to the Catalan provinces to live with her aunt and uncle after her parents pass away. Frida struggles to adapt to the country life and process through the emotional trauma of her parent’s death. She also has a “new sister” to take care of, which causes new feelings such as jealousy to arise. However, most difficult of all is the shadow cast over her by the community due to the cause of her parent’s death.

The film has won countless awards at film festivals, such as the 2017 Istanbul International Film Festival, the 2018 Gaudí Awards, the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival, and the 2017 Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema.

Summer, 1993 shows on Friday, April 6 @ 5:30 pm and on Saturday, April 7 @ 7:45 pm. (In Catalan with English subtitles)

Call Me By Your Name (Italy/France)

It is summer 1983, and 17-year-old Elio Perlman spends his days in his family’s coastal villa in Italy transcribing music and flirting with his friend Marzia. Then, Oliver, a charming 24-year-old American scholar arrives on the scene. Oliver is tasked with being the annual summer intern for Elio’s father, a professor. Amidst the sun-drenched splendor of this sensual setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter both of their lives forever.

Call Me By Your Name won 2018’s Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film also won Movie of the Year at the 2018 AFI Awards, the 2018 Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Award, the 2018 LGBTQ Film of the Year Dorian Award, named a top 10 film by the African-American Film Critics Association, and countless other titles. The cast has also won various awards. Timothée Chalamet was awarded the 2017 Best Actor Austin Film Critics Award,

Call Me By Your Name shows on Friday, April 6 @ 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 8 @ 2:40 pm.

Graduation (Romania)

In this searing human saga, a father is driven to extremes to protect his daughter’s future. Romeo Aldea is a seemingly honest doctor who regrets having settled in his native Romania- a country still teeming with corruption and back dealings. Desiring a better life for his daughter Eliza, he channels his ambitions and drive into her. Eliza is just one exam away from securing a scholarship to a prestigious British university. On the eve of her test, Eliza is attacked. When his daughter’s abilities to pass are endangered, Romeo takes matters into his own hands.

Director Christian Mungui won Best Director for this film during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Adrian Titieni was awarded Best Actor during the 2016 Chicago International Film Festival for his portrayal of Romeo Aldea; at this festival, the film was also awarded Best Screenplay. The film was also awarded the Critics Award at the 2016 Hamburg Film Festival and Best Foreign Language Film at the 2018 National Society of Film Critics’ Awards, USA.

Graduation shows on Thursday, April 5 @ 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 7 @ 5:30 pm.

Things to Come (France)

Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert portrays Natalie, a philosophy teacher juggling a rich life of the mind and the day-to-day demands of a career and family. On top of her already busy schedule, Natalie frequently visits her drama queen mother. When the bombshell revelation hits that her husband of 25 years has been cheating and is leaving her, Natalie finds herself adrift. However, she also finds a newfound sense of freedom. With nothing left to lose, Natalie sets out to redefine herself and this new phase in her life.

Director Mia Hansen-Løve won Best Director for this film at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival, as well as at the 2016 Bucharest International Film Festival. Isabelle Huppert was awarded Best Actress for her portrayal of Elle at both the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the 2017 National Society of Film Critics’ Awards, USA.

Things to Come shows on Thursday, April 5 @ 5:30 pm and on Sunday, April 8 @ 5:30 pm.

One Week and a Day (Israel)

In the Jewish religion, a week of sitting Shiva (or mourning for the deceased) is called for after a funeral. For Eyal and Vicky, a week is hardly enough to properly mourn the loss of their 25-year-old son Ronnie. A married couple edging back into the back half of the middle age, the two find themselves reacting to the end of Shiva in markedly different ways. Vicky urges Eyal to return to their normal routine once Shiva ends, but instead he finds comfort in the company of their young neighbor.

During the 2016 Jerusalem Film Festival, the film won Israeli First Film, Best Israeli Feature, Best First or Second Israeli Feature, and Best Screenplay. The film also won Narrative Feature during the 2017 Sarasota Film Festival. During the 2016 Oldenburg Film Festival, the cast won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

One Week and a Day shows on Saturday, April 7 @ 12:30 pm and Sunday, April 8 @ 7:30 pm.

After the Storm (Japan)

Ryota is caught up on his past glory as a prize-winning author. He wastes the money he makes as a private detective on gambling and can barely pay child support. However, when his father dies, Ryota’s world turns upside down. While his aging mother and beautiful ex-wife seem to be moving on, but Ryota struggles. In an effort to take back control of his existence, he struggles to find a lasting place in the life of his young son- until a stormy summer night gives them a chance to truly bond again.

The film won Best Non-U.S. Release at the 2017 Online Film Critics Society Awards. Film director Hirokazu Koreeda was nominated for Best Director at the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival and at the 2018 Chlotrudis Awards. The film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Movie at the Chlotrudis Awards.

After the Storm shows on Saturday, April 7 @ 2:30 pm and Sunday, April 8 @ 12:30 pm.

Tickets for the Spring International Film Festival are $10.00 per film, $5.00 for part time students, and free to full-time Marshall Students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule visit www.marshallartistsseries.org

