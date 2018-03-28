FIRST LOOK: Spielberg's "Ready Player One" and Marquee lobby parties

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 00:34 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
FIRST LOOK: Spielberg's "Ready Player One" and Marquee lobby parties

What's going to quell your desire for a good film before the pre-summer blockbusters arrive?

Master story-teller Steven Spielberg has unleashed "Ready Player One," which is set in 2045 where a chaotic world retreats to virtual reality to shed their fears. Early reviews have labeled it a "carnival like celebration of geekdom" which topples corporate monoliths .

SELECT MARQUEE CINEMAS WILL HOLD 'READY PLAYER ONE' THEMED PREMIERE PARTIES IN THEIR LOBBIES ON SATURDAY, MARCH 31 from 12 noon until 2 p.m.. Beckley's Galleria will host a gaming night on Friday, March 30 beginning at 10 p.m. Mario Kart on the big screen, table games, cosplay encouraged. Ready Player @ 12 midnight.

 

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 6

Blockers; Miracle Season; Quiet Place; Chappaquiddick

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 13

Rampage; Truth or Dare

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 20

I Feel Pretty; Traffik

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 27

AVENGERS: Infinity Wars

 

New This Week

READY PLAYER ONE

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger

GOD IS NOT DEAD : Light in Darkness

A church destroyed. A congregation silenced. A relationship shattered. Yet even in life's darkest valleys, a small flame can light the way toward healing and hope. After a deadly fire rips through St. James Church, Hadleigh University leaders use the tragedy to push the congregation off campus, forcing the church to defend its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion that opens old wounds and forces them to address the issues that pulled them apart.

 

TYLER PERRY'S ACRIMONY

A faithful wife (Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

FLASHBACK CINEMA 

EASTER PARADE

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, two of the greatest stars from Hollywood's Golden Age, team up in this joyous holiday musical from composer Irving Berlin (White Christmas). One of the most successful of all MGM musicals, with some of Berlin's best songs, including "Shakin' the Blues Away" (performed by Ann Miller), "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "A Couple of Swells" and, of course, the title song. ("Oh, I could write a sonnet about your Easter bonnet…")

huntington, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

FLASHBACK EASTER SUNDAY

SUN APRIL 1 and WED APRIL 4

3:30-7:00 PM ONLY

ENDING WED. MARCH 28: Seven Days in Entebbe;  Death Wish 

ENDING THURS MARCH 29: Jumanji; Annihilation; 

STARTING FRIDAY MARCH 30 

(PG) Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Jennifer Taylor, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Tatum O'Neal

DIRECTOR
Michael Mason

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:10PM8:45PM

(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Ready Player One (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM12:10PM2:50PM6:00PM6:30PM9:05PM 3D 3:20PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Midnight Sun (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard

DIRECTOR
Scott Speer

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:35PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian

DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

A Paul (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner, Olivier Martinez, Joanna Whalley

DIRECTOR
Andrew Hyatt

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:15PM5:50PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
John Stevenson

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Unsane (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Claire Foy, Aimee Mullins, Juno Temple, Joshua Leonard

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

Family
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Love, Simon (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner

DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Tomb Raider (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)

Horror
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

More Information ► 2D 7:05PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Game Night (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan

DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM

CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE     (PG) Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Jennifer Taylor, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Tatum O'Neal

DIRECTOR
Michael Mason

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:10PM8:45PM
(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Ready Player One (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM12:10PM2:50PM6:00PM6:30PM9:05PM 3D 3:20PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Midnight Sun (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard

DIRECTOR
Scott Speer

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM7:10PM

Trailer ▶

Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian

DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

A Paul (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner, Olivier Martinez, Joanna Whalley

DIRECTOR
Andrew Hyatt

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶

Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
John Stevenson

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Unsane (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Claire Foy, Aimee Mullins, Juno Temple, Joshua Leonard

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 4:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

Family
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Tomb Raider (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM


BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14   Times as of Friday, March 30   (PG) Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Jennifer Taylor, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Tatum O'Neal

DIRECTOR
Michael Mason

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM3:10PM6:10PM8:45PM

(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

Ready Player One (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM12:10PM2:50PM6:00PM6:30PM9:05PM 3DReserved Seating 3:20PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Midnight Sun (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard

DIRECTOR
Scott Speer

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian

DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

A Paul (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner, Olivier Martinez, Joanna Whalley

DIRECTOR
Andrew Hyatt

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:25PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
John Stevenson

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Unsane (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Claire Foy, Aimee Mullins, Juno Temple, Joshua Leonard

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

Family
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Tomb Raider (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)

Horror
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25PM2:45PM5:00PM7:25PM10:00PM

Trailer ▶

Death Wish (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone

DIRECTOR
Eli Roth

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 6:55PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus