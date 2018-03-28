FIRST LOOK: Spielberg's "Ready Player One" and Marquee lobby parties

SELECT MARQUEE CINEMAS WILL HOLD 'READY PLAYER ONE' THEMED PREMIERE PARTIES IN THEIR LOBBIES ON SATURDAY, MARCH 31 from 12 noon until 2 p.m.. Beckley's Galleria will host a gaming night on Friday, March 30 beginning at 10 p.m. Mario Kart on the big screen, table games, cosplay encouraged. Ready Player @ 12 midnight.

Master story-teller Steven Spielberg has unleashed "Ready Player One," which is set in 2045 where a chaotic world retreats to virtual reality to shed their fears. Early reviews have labeled it a "carnival like celebration of geekdom" which topples corporate monoliths .

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 6

Blockers; Miracle Season; Quiet Place; Chappaquiddick

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 13

Rampage; Truth or Dare

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 20

I Feel Pretty; Traffik

UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 27

AVENGERS: Infinity Wars

New This Week

READY PLAYER ONE

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger

GOD IS NOT DEAD : Light in Darkness

A church destroyed. A congregation silenced. A relationship shattered. Yet even in life's darkest valleys, a small flame can light the way toward healing and hope. After a deadly fire rips through St. James Church, Hadleigh University leaders use the tragedy to push the congregation off campus, forcing the church to defend its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion that opens old wounds and forces them to address the issues that pulled them apart.

TYLER PERRY'S ACRIMONY

A faithful wife (Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

EASTER PARADE

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, two of the greatest stars from Hollywood's Golden Age, team up in this joyous holiday musical from composer Irving Berlin (White Christmas). One of the most successful of all MGM musicals, with some of Berlin's best songs, including "Shakin' the Blues Away" (performed by Ann Miller), "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "A Couple of Swells" and, of course, the title song. ("Oh, I could write a sonnet about your Easter bonnet…")

huntington, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

FLASHBACK EASTER SUNDAY

SUN APRIL 1 and WED APRIL 4

3:30-7:00 PM ONLY

ENDING WED. MARCH 28: Seven Days in Entebbe; Death Wish

ENDING THURS MARCH 29: Jumanji; Annihilation;

