FIRST LOOK: Spielberg's "Ready Player One" and Marquee lobby parties
UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 6
Blockers; Miracle Season; Quiet Place; Chappaquiddick
UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 13
Rampage; Truth or Dare
UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 20
I Feel Pretty; Traffik
UPCOMING FRIDAY APRIL 27
AVENGERS: Infinity Wars
New This Week
READY PLAYER ONE
From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger
GOD IS NOT DEAD : Light in Darkness
A church destroyed. A congregation silenced. A relationship shattered. Yet even in life's darkest valleys, a small flame can light the way toward healing and hope. After a deadly fire rips through St. James Church, Hadleigh University leaders use the tragedy to push the congregation off campus, forcing the church to defend its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion that opens old wounds and forces them to address the issues that pulled them apart.
TYLER PERRY'S ACRIMONY
A faithful wife (Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
EASTER PARADE
Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, two of the greatest stars from Hollywood's Golden Age, team up in this joyous holiday musical from composer Irving Berlin (White Christmas). One of the most successful of all MGM musicals, with some of Berlin's best songs, including "Shakin' the Blues Away" (performed by Ann Miller), "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "A Couple of Swells" and, of course, the title song. ("Oh, I could write a sonnet about your Easter bonnet…")
huntington, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
FLASHBACK EASTER SUNDAY
SUN APRIL 1 and WED APRIL 4
3:30-7:00 PM ONLY
ENDING WED. MARCH 28: Seven Days in Entebbe; Death Wish
ENDING THURS MARCH 29: Jumanji; Annihilation;
STARTING FRIDAY MARCH 30(PG) Drama
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Jennifer Taylor, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Tatum O'Neal
DIRECTOR
Michael Mason
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:10PM8:45PM
(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Ready Player One (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM12:10PM2:50PM6:00PM6:30PM9:05PM 3D 3:20PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Midnight Sun (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard
DIRECTOR
Scott Speer
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:35PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian
DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
A Paul (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner, Olivier Martinez, Joanna Whalley
DIRECTOR
Andrew Hyatt
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:15PM5:50PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Sherlock Gnomes (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
John Stevenson
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Unsane (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Claire Foy, Aimee Mullins, Juno Temple, Joshua Leonard
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
I Can Only Imagine (PG)Family
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Love, Simon (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner
DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Tomb Raider (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu
DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)Horror
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman
DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts
More Information ► 2D 7:05PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
A Wrinkle in Time (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM
