Three More Defendants Plead Guilty for Roles in Federal Drug Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Three men pled guilty for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jonathan Brockman, 34, of Fayette County, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of oxycodone, and a quantity of marijuana for remuneration. David Shaun Coleman, 47, of Fayette County, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, and a quantity of oxycodone. Rashaun Carter, aka “Show,” 40, of Raleigh County, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, more than 100 grams of heroin, and a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of fentanyl.

Brockman, Coleman, and Carter are three of 23 defendants indicted in June 2017 after a comprehensive investigation of drug trafficking in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of several agencies, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service also provided assistance throughout the investigation.

“Getting these poison peddlers - Brockman, Coleman, and Carter - off the streets will, pure and simple, save lives. They were pedaling a smorgasbord of opiates – including one of the most dangerous – fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “These drug thugs and others like them put kids, families and first responders in jeopardy,” continued Stuart. “We will lock them up every chance we get.”

Jonathan Brockman, admitted that between May 2017 and June 28, 2017, he took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Fayette County with multiple participants involving the distribution of heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, and marijuana. Brockman admitted that he worked with another member of the drug trafficking organization to purchase a kilogram of heroin for the purpose of distributing heroin in and around Fayette County. Brockman further admitted to distributing oxycodone tablets in and around Fayette County. Brockman also admitted that on June 28, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence and on other property. During the search police officers recovered approximately 14 kilograms of marijuana at Brockman’s residence, 200 oxycodone tablets, and 75 tablets that contained a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and oxycodone. Brockman intended to distribute all of the controlled substances recovered. Police officers also recovered over $182,000 in cash, 11 firearms, and a boat and trailer that Brockman admitted had been purchased with drug proceeds. Brockman agreed to forfeit the cash and boat as part of his plea agreement.

David Shaun Coleman admitted that between May 2017 and June 28, 2017, he too participated in a drug trafficking organization that distributed more than 100 grams of heroin and oxycodone, in and around Fayette County. Coleman admitted that during this time period, he received approximately 215 grams of heroin and approximately 700 oxycodone 30 mg tablets from other members of the drug trafficking organization that he intended to distribute in the southern district of West Virginia.

Rashaun Carter, aka “Show,” admitted that between August 2016 and June 28, 2017, he assisted Velarian Carter, James Rodney Staples, and others in operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed more than 28 grams of cocaine base, or “crack,” more than 100 grams of heroin, and quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, in and around Beckley, Raleigh County, West Virginia. Carter admitted to distributing cocaine base and over 100 grams of heroin to another member of the drug trafficking organization. Carter also admitted to assisting other members of the drug trafficking organization in cooking cocaine into cocaine base, or “crack,” and distributing the same in Raleigh County.

Brockman, Coleman, and Carter each face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on July 24, 2018.

Several individuals implicated as a result of this investigation have entered guilty pleas to drug charges and are awaiting sentencing. Two defendants, Cheyenne Fragale and Macon Fragale, brothers from Boomer in Fayette County, have been sentenced by United States District Judge Irene Berger. Cheyenne Fragale received a sentence of 12 years in federal prison while Macon Fragale will serve 16 years and 8 months. Velarian Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum of not less than 20 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2018. Dominic Copney, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2018. Detria Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than five and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on April 24, 2018. Donald Scalise, of Montgomery, faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 25, 2018. Tiffany Ramsey, of Boomer, faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on May 2, 2018. Shawn Akiem Anderson, of Mt. Hope, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 29, 2018. Rory White, of Montgomery, faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 6, 2018.

Karl Funderburk, of Teays Valley, who previously pled guilty to a gun charge, faces at least 5 years and up to life in federal prison for using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime when he is sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Shaun Jones has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. Jonathan Moore has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Each faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Corey Larkin previously entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 100 grams of heroin. He also faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 5, 2018.

Esau Burnette, of Beckley, has entered a plea to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 30, 2018. James Rodney Staples, of Woodbridge, Virginia, faces at least 10 years in federal prison and up to life when he is sentenced on May 30, 2018 after entering a plea to conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 280 grams of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of heroin.

George E. Brockman, II, of Montgomery, entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. Charles Hill, aka “Unc,” of Beckley, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. They both face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on June 5, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of these prosecutions. The Brockman, Coleman, and Carter plea hearings were held before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.