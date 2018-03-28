DHHR to Evaluate the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health (BPH) has received a request from Dr. Dominic Gaziano, interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, and from Charleston Mayor Danny Jones to conduct an evaluation of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s harm reduction program. BPH has agreed to conduct an evaluation as a part of its statewide responsibility to monitor and support the administration and operations of local health departments.

“Our goal as it relates to this evaluation is to use the information gathered by epidemiologists to further enhance harm reduction efforts across West Virginia to help save lives, reduce the spread of infectious disease, and enable persons who are living with addiction to get the treatment and rehabilitation they need to be able to return to the workforce,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

In 2017, BPH invested $600,000 in federal funding to support harm reduction activities at 11 health care entities across the state including the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Currently, there are 13 certified harm reduction programs operating across West Virginia.

In addition to syringe exchange, harm reduction programs provide counseling and rehabilitation referral, risk factor assessment and screening, outreach and education, appropriate referral for infectious disease treatment, and naloxone training.

“Harm reduction programs are an extremely important set of public health strategies and interventions that aim to reduce morbidity and mortality among substance users,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We believe an effective harm reduction program can be operated that protects the public health of our citizens and addresses the important concerns of law enforcement and emergency service personnel. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources strongly supports harm reduction programs in West Virginia as they reduce the likelihood of transmission of blood borne diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV. DHHR supports communities that choose to offer harm reduction clinics coupled with a substance use treatment program.”

More information about harm reduction programs in West Virginia may be found at www.harmreductionwv.org.